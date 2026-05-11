A Light on the River: The Lighthouse Keepers of the Gilded Age

The position of Lighthouse Keeper is an antiquated job. It calls to mind loneliness, isolation, and in rare cases, even madness. But at this lecture and performance, you will learn what it was really like to be a lighthouse keeper. You’ll meet the Murdocks, a family that kept the Rondout Light for generations. Then, be transported to Kingston in 1884 as the Murdocks receive surprise visitors in the midst of preparing for a storm. This experience will include a short lecture as well as a full length play.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by Arts Mid-Hudson.