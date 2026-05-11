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A Light on the River: The Lighthouse Keepers of the Gilded Age

A Light on the River: The Lighthouse Keepers of the Gilded Age

The position of Lighthouse Keeper is an antiquated job. It calls to mind loneliness, isolation, and in rare cases, even madness. But at this lecture and performance, you will learn what it was really like to be a lighthouse keeper. You’ll meet the Murdocks, a family that kept the Rondout Light for generations. Then, be transported to Kingston in 1884 as the Murdocks receive surprise visitors in the midst of preparing for a storm. This experience will include a short lecture as well as a full length play.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by Arts Mid-Hudson.

Hudson River Maritime Museum
28
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jun 13, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hudson River Maritime Museum
845-338-0071
info@hrmm.org
http://www.hrmm.org
Hudson River Maritime Museum
50 Rondout Landing
KIngston , New York 12401
845-338-0071
info@hrmm.org
https://www.hrmm.org