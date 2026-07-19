24th Annual Saugerties Artists Studio Tour

The Saugerties Artist Studio Tour is a community of artists working together to create something that benefits everyone—from our fellow artists and local businesses to residents and visitors discovering the incredible creative talent that calls Saugerties home.

For one weekend only, participating artists welcome visitors into the private spaces where creativity comes to life. Guests will have the rare opportunity to explore working studios, view finished artwork alongside works in progress, and engage directly with artists about their creative process, inspirations, and personal journeys.

Visitors will discover painters working in oils, acrylics, watercolor, inks, and digital media; collage artists, printmakers, illustrators, photographers, videographers, and multimedia artists; sculptors creating works from steel, reclaimed industrial materials, and natural stone; ceramic artists producing everything from functional pottery to expressive sculpture; and craftspeople designing handcrafted furniture and home furnishings from fine hardwoods and reclaimed vintage barn wood.

