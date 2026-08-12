2026 Adirondack Independence Music Festival
2026 Adirondack Independence Music Festival
Lake George’s biggest party of the year returns for its 11th annual edition over Labor Day weekend. Enjoy three days of continuous live music across two side-by-side stages with moe. performing two sets Friday and Saturday, Dogs In A Pile performing two sets Sunday, plus Deer Tick, The Floozies, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Eggy, TAUK, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and more. All ages; children 12 and under are free with GA when accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Food and craft vendors, full bar. Rain or shine. Runs September 4–6; Friday music starts at 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at noon; music ends at 11 p.m. nightly.
Charles R. Wood Festival Commons
$85-$385
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Improv Records Inc.
518-361-0667
Charles R. Wood Festival Commons
17-19 West Brook RoadLake George, New York 12845