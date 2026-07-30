Commentary: LeBron James is a sports Rorschach test

You could make the argument that LeBron James is something of a sports Rorschach test. What you see when you look at him reveals something about who you are. Right now, those visions range from sinner to savior and everything in-between. And that’s before he’s even taken to the court for his new NBA home in Philadelphia.

You’ve probably heard by now that the 41-year-old James, a significant figure in the conversation of the NBA’s greatest of all time, will be joining the Philadelphia 76ers next season, his fourth destination after most recently spending eight years with the Los Angeles Lakers, a stay that included his fourth NBA title in 2020. A good number of basketball fans assumed that LA would be James’ final destination, especially after perhaps cajoling the team to draft his son Bronny in 2024.

While LeBron’s level of play remains high, he’s clearly a significant step from when he was at his peak. But, to his credit, he does still log a significant number of games and minutes, including 60 games played last season and 70 the year prior. In the modern age of load management, that’s not that bad. And for the record, the League’s oldest player holds the record for most minutes and games played in NBA history. That’s not a mark that’s likely to fall anytime soon.

For his labor, James will earn $4 million per year on a two-year deal. That’s the league minimum for a veteran player. Even at 41, he could earn far more, which consequently would have limited the teams he could have joined, based on available cap space and the current roster.

I won’t instinctively laud LeBron for his selflessness, since he’ll earn far more off the court than on playing for the right team, and he wants a chance to win another title, which only happens if he joins an already loaded team. So, the salary number is probably as much a red herring as an interesting asterisk. Either way, it’s fairly clear why LeBron is headed to Philly - it’s maybe his best chance to win in the short time he has left on the court.

I won’t rehash the conversation about when athletes should say when. Athletes can play as long as they like, as long someone is willing to pay for their services. In the case of LeBron James, the economics still work.

To be clear, I’m not enjoying watching the Williams sisters lose in the first round of tennis tournaments these days, but that’s up to them. But, what I would like to discuss is our often visceral reaction to LeBron’s new contract, especially by those who really can’t stand him. I’m going to be honest – at times I’ve found myself falling into that camp, and I’m not exactly sure why. But generally speaking, the arguments tend to include he’s got a huge ego, he needs all eyes on him, he’s not loyal to his team, all of this best embodied by the nationally televised “decision” when he decided to leave Cleveland for Miami.

I always hated the pre-game ritual where he made a show of throwing powder in the air, which kind of demanded attention. There’s some on the court stuff as well, including his overall losing record in NBA finals and any comparison to Michael Jordan, which to some is the cardinal sin of basketball fandom. Some of these are probably fair, but they don’t seem to warrant the intensity of disdain he gets from the haters. So, even though I get it emotionally, rationally, the intense LeBron hate doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

Which I suppose is the point. Sports fandom rarely currencies in rational discourse. I spent last weekend listening to someone argue that the Knicks would have still won the title if Jalen Brunson was replaced by Trae Young. It’s an awful take, but not overly surprising as Brunson’s star power rises. LeBron James in his excellence, bombast, hubris, titles, and losses, gives us all the chance to emote, almost like singing in the shower.

That’s why we watch and why we care – because it’s not just a game and these aren’t just players. They’re emblems, symbols of right and wrong, making it far easier to root for or against LeBron or someone like him. Right now, I’m guessing a lot of folks in Philadelphia see him a bit differently than days prior. That is the nature of a human Rorschach test.

Keith Strudler is the Dean of the College of Communication and Media at Montclair State University. You can follow him at @KeithStrudler.

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