It’s halftime in the U.S.

By now, most Americans have probably figured out a few things about the World Cup. First, you’re not going to get tickets and prices aren’t going to drop. I say this as someone who unsuccessfully entered every sales lottery and then hoped there would be tickets on the secondary market for under the average price of a monthly mortgage payment. So it’s probably best to learn to enjoy the TV experience. Second, for everyone who said that this World Cup would be a flop because of global politics or U.S. aggression or rising gas prices, it’s just not happening.

When it comes to fandom and irrational spending, championship soccer remains undefeated. Both ticket sales and television viewership remain very strong, and FIFA will walk away generating some $11 billion off this thing. Even the most egregious behavior by Trump - like disallowing the Iranian team from staying overnight in the U.S. - or FIFA’s most blatant disregard for the average person can’t stop this freight train. Philosophers will have a more articulate explanation for what that is, but perhaps most simply, when life is tough, it’s nice to have something to take your mind off things.

For the most part, the above is the most obvious narrative around this mega event, particularly from FIFA critics or those who are long believers in the sport’s vitality. Either the World Cup was a success or failure, American politics destroyed the game or sport unifies without question. That’s the binomial by which we often judge events like this, it’s either an unmitigated disaster or unqualified success. And while this thing is far from over, it’s pretty clear the answer is somewhere in between. So as we approach the mid-point of the Cup, it’s worth taking a break to look at the nuance.

First, one of the reasons the World Cup and mega sport in general is so durable is for the spectacle of greatness measured in real time. Already in this World Cup, we’ve seen Lionel Messi become the most prolific goal scorer in World Cup history and also seen his heir apparent Killian Mbappe move into a tie for second. That’s on top of four goals in two games by Erling Haaland and a solid performance by aging British star Harry Kane.

It’s easy to pretend that the outside world can overwhelm sport and fandom and all that, and to some degree, I suppose it’s possible. But over and over again, what draws us in is the rare opportunity to see human greatness, especially in moments of the highest drama. We’ve already gotten that in spades the tournament, and as much as anything, this is why no matter the challenge, $150 bus rides and all, the World Cup endures.

Second, and you probably didn’t need reminding, but national pride is alive and well, even in a place like the U.S. where we feel like the country is splitting apart. Granted it’s still early, but the public has gotten pretty united and excited about the prospect of a winning American squad. That’s fairly apparent across the globe, including countries that seemingly have as much political peril as we do right now, if that’s possible. But this mythology of nationalism in the safe space of sport is real, and probably allows a frustrated populace to support a nation they otherwise might not love or even recognize.

And finally, as much as it feels like the world is in real trouble and united only by an apparent distain for one another, the display of the World Cup suggests another possibility. Apologies for what critics might dismiss as Pollyanna-ish, but at least for the overwhelming majority, we’ve seen fans from places all over the globe revel in victory and cry in defeat with relative harmony. We’ve seen the Norwegians row a boat on dry land and the Scottish endear the entire city of Boston and the viral DR Congo “statue fan” take off.

It’s been a lot more love than hate. And leave aside the vitriol from the federal government and the grift from FIFA, but if you’re looking for some assurance that maybe this planet isn’t a complete lost cause, maybe a bar crawl with the Tartan Army might take the edge off.

That’s what I’ll choose to take away from the World Cup. That maybe we can get along. That, and the knowledge that I simply am not going to get tickets.

Keith Strudler is the Dean of the College of Communication and Media at Montclair State University. You can follow him at @KeithStrudler.

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