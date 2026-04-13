Singing the praises of musician biopics

April 24th is the release date of the highly anticipated "Michael". Michael Jackson's nephew Jafaar Jackson plays his uncle, The King of Pop, in a drama that will chronicle his rise to stardom. “Michael” is directed by Antoine Fuqua, of “Training Day”, written by John Logan, who penned “The Aviator”, and produced by Graham King, of “The Departed” and 2018’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”. That was the story of Queen’s Freddie Mercury. It received mixed reviews from critics, but was a box office powerhouse, propelling a fantastic Rami Malek to a Best Actor Oscar win.

“Michael” is the latest in an extensive catalogue of musician biopics to come out of Hollywood. Who can forget Sissy Spacek in her Academy Award-winning role as Loretta Lynn in 1980's "Coal Miner's Daughter"? Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne took-on Tina and Ike Turner in 1993's "What's Love Got to Do With It?" Gary Busey's defining role was in 1978's "The Buddy Holly Story". Val Kilmer will forever be remembered for embodying Jim Morrison in 1991's "The Doors". And Jennifer Lopez was "Selena" in 1997.

But over the past two decades, the number of these musician biopics has skyrocketed. Jamie Foxx won the Best Actor Academy Award for his performance as Ray Charles in 2004's "Ray". The next year, Reese Witherspoon won Best Actress for playing June Carter Cash in "Walk the Line" — Joaquin Phoenix was Johnny Cash. In 2007, Cate Blanchett was Oscar nominated for playing Bob Dylan in "I'm Not There". Timothee Chalamet was most recently Dylan on screen in 2024's "A Complete Unknown”.

Another duo of biopics on an influential individual: 1972's "Lady Sings the Blues" and 2021's "The United States vs. Billie Holiday", with the legendary singer played by Diana Ross and Audra Day, respectively. In 2014, the late Chadwick Boseman was outstanding as James Brown in "Get On Up". His final role was in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", opposite Viola Davis as the Blues icon.

Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning were Joan Jett and Cherie Currie in 2010 indie "The Runaways". Paul Dano was very good as "The Beach Boys"' Brian Wilson in 2014's "Love & Mercy". 2015 saw Ethan Hawke play jazz trumpeter Chet Baker in "Born to Be Blue". In 2016: Don Cheadle was fellow jazz trumpeter icon Miles Davis in "Miles Ahead". Taron Egerton earned a well-deserved Golden Globe for his turn as Elton John in 2019's "Rocketman".

With Aretha Franklin's blessing, Jennifer Hudson played the soul legend in 2021's "Respect". Austin Butler was "Elvis" in 2022. Naomi Ackie was Whitney Houston in "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" later that year. Kingsley Ben-Adir was quite good as Bob Marley in 2024's "One Love". And last year Jeremy Allen White from "The Bear" was The Boss in "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere".

So why so many? Filmmakers and studios know that audiences crave stories about their favorite performers. Some of these biopics show the person's entire life, cradle to grave. Others pick an important section of the subject's life and career. Make it compelling. Make it emotional. Allow the actors to perform some of the musician's greatest hits... and you've got yourself a crowdpleaser and an awards contender. And there are plenty more in the works, about Jon Bon Jovi, Dionne Warwick and director Sam Mendes' four films about the four members of The Beatles, all set to open one a week for four weeks in April 2028.

Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough? These music biopics aren't stopping anytime soon.

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