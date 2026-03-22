Summer 2026

I have many friends who love to garden. They survive winter by dreaming of the day when flowers start to bloom. Those thoughts of spring are stimulated months before April. They begin when the seed and flower catalogues begin to arrive mid-winter.

Often the anticipation of joy is as satisfying as is the event producing the emotion.

Theatergoers can now relate to that type of anticipation as the summer theater troupes are all announcing their 2026 seasons.

Indeed, other 12-month companies like Proctors and Capital Repertory Theatre have already announced their plans through June of 2027.

What to do with this information? After about 40 years of seeing an average of 100 plays a year I can say there is but one single, non-deniable truth that I’ve learned about theater. There is no way you can accurately predict winners from losers.

Success in theater is earned on the stage, not on the page.

Because the arts lift our spirits, they permit us to be optimistic about what is scheduled. At this time of year everything looks good.

There’s no reason to detail all the plays that will be available. Go to your favorite theater’s website where the season is listed to find titles.

However, as a general overview I see that most theaters are playing it safe. The titles, especially on main stages, are filled with familiar, non-threatening shows. That’s understandable. Attendance is still below pre-Covid levels, the economy is uncertain and people are seeking entertainment not more drama in their lives.

But drama will exist this summer. A company’s smaller stage is traditionally where you find bolder plays. That’s true this year too.

However, this year bolder isn't adventurous, political or risky. If you enjoy work that focuses on nostalgia, dysfunctional families or individuals discovering themselves you will have a great summer.

Nonetheless, I will say there are many, many titles that are appealing. I look forward to “A Chorus Line” at Barrington Stage Company on their Main Stage in Pittsfield, Mass. July 19-August 8.

“Twelfth Night” is my favorite play written by William Shakespeare. It’s a pleasure to see Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass. producing it on their outside stage July 4-26.

And, on this being the 250th anniversary of our country’s founding, what musical is more appropriate than “1776”? Berkshire Theatre Group is offering it at the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, Mass. July 5-16.

Locally, the entire family should have fun at “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Park Playhouse in Albany’s Washington Park, June 30-July 26.

A new musical version of the 2003 film “Mystic Pizza” at Capital Repertory Theatre is intriguing. It runs July 10-August 18.

There are several unfamiliar titles at Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Falls. However - perhaps explaining “the better you know the title, the larger the audience” philosophy - it’s the July 29-August 7 production of “Come From Away” that generates excitement.

Another example is Opera Saratoga. They offer the Kurt Weil/ Bertolt Brecht opera “Happy End” on May 28 & 30 at Universal Preservation Hall. Consider it a dark, sardonic version of “Guys and Dolls,” which came later.

Interestingly, the company is presenting “My Fair Lady” at the same site for four performances June 20, 24, 26 and 28. Guess which will be the more popular show?

Be it light or dark, musical or drama it is a guarantee that each company will offer a quality product based on good material. Check their websites as great deals are currently being offered through season subscriptions.

Until then enjoy all the good theater that continues to be presented locally.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.