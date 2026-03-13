“Archduke” at The Rep is thoughtful, riveting theater

The production of “Archduke” playing at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany through March 29 is a phenomenal production of material that, though a bit dense, is incredibly stimulating.

This production, originally created by Wilma Theater of Philadelphia and reproduced at The Rep, is not so much storytelling, as it is story creating. The narrative is rarely clear, but always coherent. More important, it is always engaging, bold and inventive.

Much of this has to do with the breathtaking performances, the vibrant direction, brilliant visuals and high production values. It is two hours, including an intermission, of pure theater.

The company, founded by Blanka Zizka, the director of “Archduke,” is the perfect interpreter for playwright Rajiv Joseph. He is a writer with a deep intellect, a gift for language and trust for the patience of an audience.

This work, first produced in 2017, which deliberately takes liberties with facts about the start of World War I, seems oddly contemporary.

It’s a work about the lies that go into the making of war. Those who would raise havoc with the world’s security rarely rely on truth to gain their objectives. This is a play that shows the danger of believing false promises.

Indeed, the material’s absurdist tone is not only a generator of genuine unforced laughter, it is probably the only form that should be used in a play that tries to capture the insane logic of starting a war.

Understanding war is, indeed, the definition of absurd.

The play opens with two young men who, unknown to each other, form a tentative bond. A bond based on helplessness and need.

They are in an empty warehouse to meet a stranger who promises to give their life meaning. Since each has tuberculosis, a disease that in 1914 was a death sentence, they are in need of a reason to find a purpose for their lives after living a sterile existence dominated by poverty and ignorance.

Their dynamic is simple, honest and hilarious. And deadly serious. The exchange between the two informs us of their empty lives and hopeless future. It, too, makes the young men stand-ins for the bulk of humans trapped by the politics of the powerful.

When a third young man enters the scene the dynamics alter, as it becomes clear he has some information and experience that gives him a dominant position in the mystery. Through him it becomes obvious the cost of redemption is anarchy.

When the trio travel to meet “The Captain” the plot takes form. The egomaniacal, and probably insane, captain brags about past assassinations and the immortality they bring him.

His rhetoric and bribery through food, has them agree to do his bidding. However, they are not totally convinced. They are converts, not zealots. Helping to sow doubt within the minds of the youths is a cynical, older, female cook who represents experience, nature and mysticism.

The second act becomes more existentialist and the situation becomes a fight for the souls of the young men.

A “what-if” ending is a touch forced and likely unsatisfying for many. It is however, better to leave a bleak story with hope rather than dwelling on the inevitable.

“Archduke” is a remarkable theater experience that is both funny and somber, truthful and scary. You know, almost like the daily news.

“Archduke” plays at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany through March 29. For tickets and schedule information: attherep.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.