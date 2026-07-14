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Town of Newburgh votes unanimously to oppose ICE warehouse

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Elias Guerra
Published July 14, 2026 at 8:20 AM EDT
Hundreds of people rallied outside of the Newburgh Town Hall before the Board passed a resolution opposing ICE in the town.
Elias Guerra
Hundreds of people rallied outside of the Newburgh Town Hall before the Board passed a resolution opposing ICE in the town.

As New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presses the Trump administration for details on reported expansions at several upstate detention facilities, officials in the town of Newburgh have taken action that attempts to halt development at one of those facilities.

On Monday, the Newburgh Town Board unanimously approved a resolution opposing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's use of a warehouse at 800 Corporate Drive Boulevard.

Government documents that came to light last month appear to show plans for an ICE facility to house “detainees” in the Orange County town.
 
Hundreds of residents held a protest before Monday's Town Board meeting and called to abolish ICE. This came the same day an ICE agent shot a 26-year-old Colombia native in Maine. 
 
ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
Department of Homeland Security responded to a letter by Gov. Kathy Hochul referencing the Newburgh warehouse, saying Hochul's policies "put New Yorkers in danger." And referencing a state law that prevents local correction facilities from holding people for ICE, DHS said, "when politicians bar local law enforcement from working with DHS, our law enforcement officers have to have a more visible presence."
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News Town of NewburghNewburgh Town BoardprotestimmigrationImmigration and Customs Enforcementresolution
Elias Guerra
Elias Guerra is WAMC’s Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief. Their work focuses on climate and local accountability. Guerra has been published in City & State New York, Prism, and in public media stations across New York. Previously, they've investigated flooding in New York City, NYPD misconduct, and Islamophobia at universities. Elias received their Master's in Journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School at CUNY. You can reach them at eguerra@wamc.org with questions, tips, or feedback.
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