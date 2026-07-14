Town of Newburgh votes unanimously to oppose ICE warehouse

As New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presses the Trump administration for details on reported expansions at several upstate detention facilities, officials in the town of Newburgh have taken action that attempts to halt development at one of those facilities.

On Monday, the Newburgh Town Board unanimously approved a resolution opposing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's use of a warehouse at 800 Corporate Drive Boulevard.

Government documents that came to light last month appear to show plans for an ICE facility to house “detainees” in the Orange County town.



Hundreds of residents held a protest before Monday's Town Board meeting and called to abolish ICE. This came the same day an ICE agent shot a 26-year-old Colombia native in Maine.



ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Department of Homeland Security responded to a letter by Gov. Kathy Hochul referencing the Newburgh warehouse, saying Hochul's policies "put New Yorkers in danger." And referencing a state law that prevents local correction facilities from holding people for ICE, DHS said, "when politicians bar local law enforcement from working with DHS, our law enforcement officers have to have a more visible presence."

