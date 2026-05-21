Hampshire leadership gives closure update as listing for campus goes live

In a joint letter to the campus community Tuesday, President Jennifer Chrisler and Board of Trustees Chair Jose Fuentes say the board has been meeting with the broker overseeing the sale of the campus.

The West Springfield-based firm Region Commercial recently posted a listing for the 800-acre campus on its website, describing the Amherst, Massachusetts, school as "a diverse collection of academic, residential, administrative, and recreational buildings."

Hampshire is in the process of selling its campus to pay debts tied to $25 million worth of loans. The college itself will shut its doors after its coming fall semester.

“The RFP invites proposals on the entirety of Hampshire’s campus and land holdings, including multiple parcels in Amherst and Hadley,” the joint letter stated. “The process does not presume a predetermined outcome – potential transactions may involve individual parcels, phased transactions over time, or larger campus-wide proposals.”

The letter also noted the school would recognize the “newly formed” Hampshire College Faculty Union “for the purpose of negotiating in good faith the wages, hours, and terms and conditions of the bargaining unit’s role in the teach-out, and the effects on the bargaining unit of the College’s decision to cease academic operations.”

Some 200 staff and faculty were expected to be laid off as the school winds down, with some remaining or being rehired for Hampshire's final semester.

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This story originally aired on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.