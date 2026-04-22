Senators grill RFK Jr. on vaccines, drug prices and more at hearing

Updated April 22, 2026 at 1:32 PM EDT

In the first of two appearances on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced vigorous questioning from senators at a hearing of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee.

While Republicans on the committee praised Kennedy for his agency's investments in rural health and nutrition, exchanges with Democratic senators frequently became rancorous. Democrats pushed Kennedy to commit to making Trump administration deals with pharmaceutical companies public, grilled him on the measles and other vaccines, and asked him to account for the costs of recent promotional videos from his office, among other topics.

This is the sixth time in the past week that Kennedy has testified before various Congressional committees to discuss his leadership of the Department of Health and Human Services and his agency's budget request for 2027. He'll testify Wednesday afternoon before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, or HELP.

Kennedy hadn't testified on the Hill since September. Senators appeared to have stored up numerous comments and questions about many of Kennedy's actions in his more than a year leading the agency.

Kennedy made dramatic, sudden changes to the childhood vaccine schedule without input from outside advisors and did not appear before lawmakers to answer questions until now. He also hasn't testified about measles outbreaks — in 2025 the U.S. recorded more measles cases than the country has had in three decades.

Looming over Kennedy's appearances is his standing with President Trump. Kennedy and his priorities were not mentioned in the State of the Union address this year, in contrast to many mentions in his previous year's address to Congress. And Trump has fired three members of his cabinet in the last seven weeks: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

Asked Tuesday in the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee whether the Trump administration had told him to say less publicly about vaccines, Kennedy said no. He also said he was unaware of polling by a Republican firm suggesting his position on vaccines is unpopular and politically hazardous for the party heading into the midterm elections.

Nonetheless, when, Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado, pushed Kennedy in the Senate Finance Committee hearing to take a stance on the measles vaccine, Kennedy gave a full-throated defense of the shots. Prior to his role in the Trump administration, Kennedy built his fame and fortune on anti-vaccine activism.

Bennet asked, "Are you taking the position as your CDC director has taken, that the measles vaccine is vital to keeping American children healthy in this country?"

Kennedy replied: "We promote the measles vaccine."

He went on to say that the measles vaccine prevents measles in 97% of the people who take it: "I've always said that. That's what the science says."

Jose Luis Magana / AP / AP Secretary Kennedy had numerous tense exchanges with Democratic Senators during Wednesday's hearing.

Several senators asked about TrumpRx, the administration's new drug discount site. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, wanted to know why some of the drugs there cost more than prices available elsewhere.

Noting that Protonix, a heartburn medication, costs $200 on TrumpRx, she asked Kennedy, "Do you know what the drug costs at Costco?"

"I do not," he replied.

She revealed it's $16 at Costco. After a back and forth on other drugs that cost less at Costco than TrumpRx, Kennedy said the TrumpRx prices were for brand-name drugs, not generics.

"You're comparing apples to oranges because you're comparing the brand drug to the generic drug. We will be directing [people] to the generic."

Warren did not appear to be appeased. "If you're buying a drug on TrumpRx, there is a more than one in four chance that Trump's discount is actually a price hike," she said, arguing that it steers patients to more expensive drugs "that are going to pad Big Pharma's profits."

A key member on the committee is Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana. In February of last year, Cassidy cast the tie-breaking committee vote to recommend Kennedy for the position of health secretary. Cassidy is a physician who has spoken emotionally about his support for vaccines, and expressed concerns about Kennedy's history of anti-vaccine activism.

When Kennedy went back on his commitments to Cassidy by making dramatic changes to federal vaccine policies, Cassidy condemned the moves earlier this year.

But on Wednesday, in his first chance to publicly question Kennedy about these changes, Cassidy dodged, using his five minutes to ask about health savings accounts and Medicare advantage.

"Affordable health care – my gosh, when I'm on the campaign trail, for example, or just speaking to folks back home, it's all about that," Cassidy said.

Cassidy is facing a tough Republican primary in Louisiana to keep his senate seat, and Kennedy's allies at the Make America Healthy Again PAC have endorsed a challenger.

Senator Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, asked Kennedy about what she termed "vanity projects," a series of promotional videos from HHS, including one of Kennedy with the musician Kid Rock drinking milk in a hot tub, and others of Kennedy shirtless as a WWE fighter and as a video game hero.

"I have noticed that while HHS has done relatively little promotion of the life-saving measles vaccine […] you have been doing a lot of your own self promotion using official government channels and resources," she said.

She asked if the President had authorized him to use HHS resources for these. "I've never discussed it with the President," he said.

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