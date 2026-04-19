Bus carrying Bronx high school students crashes in Lake George

Several injuries have been reported after a tour bus carrying students from New York City crashed Sunday morning in the town of Lake George.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says the bus failed to stop at an intersection on Diamond Point Road and went off the roadway, striking trees, a small structure, a boat, and another vehicle. The sheriff’s office says the crash was reported about 11:15 a.m.

According to the American Red Cross, there were 23 people on board — including 17 students and six adults from several Bronx high schools.

The Red Cross said Sunday evening that three people were being treated at Glens Falls Hospital for minor injuries, while the bus driver was transported to Albany Medical Center with more serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Lake George Central School District provided busses to transport the remaining passengers to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

New York State Police are investigating the crash.