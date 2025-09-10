Disabilities Beat: How to protect your health information from hackers

A little over a year ago, in June 2024, Excelsior Orthopaedics experienced a data breach. But not uncommon to data breaches – it takes time for companies to figure out who was impacted and send out notifications notifying patients their personal information may have been exposed.

This case recently caught the eye of attorney Nick Migliaccio, of Migliaccio & Rathod LLP, a law firm experienced in class action cases related to consumer concerns. BTPM's Emyle Watkins recently spoke with Migliaccio to hear, as hackers continue to target healthcare companies, what can consumers do to protect themselves?

TRANSCRIPT

A transcript is currently being processed and will be added to this story when available.