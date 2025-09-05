Despite growing vaccine hesitancy nationwide, New York remains a well-vaccinated state

As the school year begins, there is an increase in vaccine refusal among students across the country, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But New York doesn't have the same issues other states do when it comes to refusing to get a child vaccinated. One reason? To attend public or private schools, all children must have proof of a certain vaccinations, unless they have a medical exemption.

“We have not seen this dramatic increase in parental refusal, said Dr. Jana Shaw, a pediatrician out of Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse. “However, that doesn't mean that parents do not come with their concerns and may question the importance of vaccination and as such, it's important that the providers remain ready and available to address those concerns.”

Shaw said some parents aren’t skeptical, they just need more information.

“For some parents, it may mean they just need additional information,” she said. “They may need some reassurance and for some of them, you know, they may choose not to vaccinate and it's important that those parents understand that their child will not be allowed to school, whether it's public or private, and the only option for those parents might be homeschooling.”

Shaw said there are a couple of reasons for vaccine hesitancy. One is misinformation about the efficacy of vaccines, another is a distrust of the medical system. Shaw also says the success of vaccines means parents aren’t used to seeinghow dangerous some diseases can be.

“They don't see whooping cough, they don't see children dying or paralyzed by polio,” she said. “They have never seen a child with measles, and as such, they don't fear it.”

Shaw said as a pediatrician, she tells patients vaccinations are the safest choice for a child.