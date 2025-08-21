Officials say policies are in place to protect immigrants from ICE at the NYS Fair

State officials say they have strict rules in place meant to protect illegal immigrants who may be visiting the New York State Fair during its 13-day run. State Fair Director Julie LaFave said the issue of potential ICE raids on the state fairgrounds is something that’s come up in the planning stages for the fair.

“We have pre-safety meetings all 11 months of the year leading up to the fair so we talk about any topic that we think could be a concern, and that is included in that,” LaFave said.

The fair's policy on immigration enforcement has been in place since 2019. The fair follows the state’s lead regarding policies regarding ICE agents. If any federal immigration authority comes on to fairgrounds property, they must first check in at the State Fair’s administration building. From there, Gov. Kathy Hochul says a statewide policy kicks in to protect anyone on the grounds.

“We have very strong protocols on our expectations,” Hochul said. “If an ICE agent arrives here, they have to show identification. They have to have a warrant or a civil arrest record.”

If an agent does not comply with the policy, LaFave said state police will be notified.

There are a number of cultural events at the State Fair every year that draw from the New American community, including a naturalization ceremony that takes place on Friday.

State Fair policy on civil immigration enforcement

Federal immigration authorities must identify themselves at the State Fair Administration Building, provide identification and produce a judicial warrant prior to executing a civil arrest or conducting any related civil enforcement activity.

Federal immigration authorities observed engaging in civil immigration enforcement activities on the Fairgrounds who have not: (1) identified themselves to a designated State official at the State Fair Administration Building; (2) provided notice of their intent to engage in civil enforcement activities; and (3) presented a judicial warrant authorizing them to conduct such activities, will be requested to immediately cease the activity, provide identification, and produce a judicial warrant. Any individual presenting as a federal immigration authority and engaging in civil immigration enforcement activities on the Fairgrounds who refuses or is unable to comply with the identification, notice, and/or warrant presentation requirements, will be deemed a trespasser and the New York State Police will be notified.

