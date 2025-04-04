Deadly storms devastate parts of the U.S. South and Midwest

Millions of Americans in the South and Midwest faced a second day of deadly spring storms and tornadoes on Friday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that communities should prepare for two more days of excessive rainfall, which could lead to additional "historic" flooding.

At least eight people have already lost their lives due to the severe storm systems, including a young boy in Frankfurt, Kentucky, who was swept away by floodwaters while walking to his school bus, according to the state's governor, Andy Beshear.

Kentucky, I have some tough news to share. This morning in Frankfort, a child died after being swept away by floodwaters. My heart breaks for this family. Please join Britainy and me in praying for them following this unimaginable loss. 1/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 4, 2025

"We need everyone to understand that all water poses a risk right now. Let's do everything possible to keep our loved ones safe," Beshear wrote on X.

Frankfort Police have identified the boy as 9-year-old Gabriel Andrews.

"We would like to express our sincerest condolences to the family of this young boy," Assistant Chief of Police Scott Tracy said during a press conference. "Our prayers are with them."

Gov. Beshear also offered his condolences, stating, "My heart breaks for the family." He urged the community to pray for Gabriel's family, highlighting that this tragedy underscores just how dangerous floodwaters can be.

Among the other victims of the recent severe weather is 68-year-old Garry Moore from Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol authorities informed local media that Moore was the chief of the Whitewater Fire Protection District and was killed while assisting a stranded motorist.

In Indiana, the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office reported the death of a 27-year-old man who died after coming into contact with downed power lines on the road. His name has not yet been released.

Additionally, officials in Tennessee reported five other fatalities attributed to the severe weather. During a press conference on Thursday evening, Gov. Bill Lee described a tornado that tore through the area as causing "immense devastation."

Kentucky , as well as Tennessee , have been approved for federal disaster relief as a result of the storms. Arkansas, which has been heavily impacted by the severe weather, has requested approval for FEMA relief.

Areas around 45 river locations are expected to reach major flood stage, and an additional 112 are expected to reach moderate flood stage, according to the NWS.

NWS hydrologists continue to assess the flood situation across several states. The river forecasts shown here take into consideration how much rain has already fallen and how much more is expected. As of this afternoon (April 4):



🟪45 river locations are expected to reach Major… pic.twitter.com/mGbPitinxq — National Weather Service (@NWS) April 4, 2025

The NWS said atmospheric conditions have set the stage for intense thunderstorms and life-threatening flash flooding. Some areas could see up to 10-15 inches of rain.

"This will especially be the case for the Lower Ohio Valley into the Mid-South and Lower Mississippi Valley, where the necessary ingredients of moisture, instability, forcing, and wind shear best overlap," the agency said.

In severe weather conditions, forcing or lift mechanisms, such as a cold front, dry line, or terrain, are needed to trigger rising air and initiate thunderstorm development.

These same conditions have also contributed to severe tornadoes that have ravaged the region, leaving entire communities devastated in their aftermath.

