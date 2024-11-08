What's Making Us Happy: A guide to your weekend viewing and listening

This week, there was definitely news . But there was also a legend to celebrate , a former foppish fellow to talk to , and a Grammy Awards show to prepare for . Here's what NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend.

Daughters

The Critics Choice Documentary Awards are this Sunday and one of the many documentaries I watched in preparation for this was a beautiful documentary on Netflix called Daughters by Natalie Rae and Angela Patton. It's the story of a few young girls whose fathers are incarcerated. For one afternoon, they have the chance to reunite for a daughter and dad dance. It is so beautiful and moving, if you're alright for a good cry I highly recommend it. It is a really touching documentary. I've not been able to get it out of my head for many months. — Monica Castillo

Alligator Bites Never Heal

Doechii is one of my current favorite rappers and her most recent mixtape is Alligator Bites Never Heal. This new mixtape gives everything that I want; it is introspective, she's got some bangers on here. I love the song " Nissan Altima ," but I think my favorite is “ Denial Is a River, ” which feels very ‘90s, a little bit of Biggie; she's talking to her therapist alter ego and she just gets really raw and vulnerable about her insecurities and her flaws. So if you're looking for a really sweeping, charismatic, fun and thoughtful album to listen to, definitely check this out. — Aisha Harris

Dexter

Netflix recently re-released all of Dexter from Showtime. I've heard people talk about Dexter for a long time, but I had never seen it before. I got sucked in so fast — the show is funny, clever, surprising and has great storytelling. Michael C. Hall stars as someone who investigates crimes but also murders bad guys who slip through the system. Dexter is the ultimate anti-hero: He's somebody who is constantly trying to come across as normal on the surface, but he's not really a normal guy. Whenever there are cracks in his façade it's just such great tension and humor. It was originally on Showtime almost 20 years ago, but it still holds up. — Kristen Meinzer

This week, I picked up Planet Coaster 2 , a simulator game available on multiple platforms (I'm playing on Steam). As you might guess, it's a sequel to Planet Coaster, and it continues your journey through creating your own amusement parks. It apparently has log flumes now, and I could not be more excited. If I could get the visitors to stop throwing their trash on the ground, I'd be golden.

I don't play a lot of shooting games, but if you want a shooting game that is so absurd that it feels like playing a cartoon, I enjoyed Squirrel with a Gun . Which is exactly what it sounds like: You are a squirrel. You have a gun. You are fighting spies. That's about the size of it.

I recently started listening to the audiobook of Rufi Thorpe's Margo's Got Money Troubles, narrated by Elle Fanning, and it hooked me right away. An interesting voice narratively, and a talented voice literally.

