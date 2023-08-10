Hawaii wildfires: Photos show the destruction and devastation

Updated August 14, 2023 at 5:38 PM ET

We take a look at how things look across Maui after the wildfires.

August 13

Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images August 13: Survivors and churchgoers pray during a Sunday church service held by Pastor Brown of Lahaina's Grace Baptist Church, at Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku, central Maui, Hawaii.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images August 13: A fallen tree uprooted by high winds rests on the ground as a Maui County firefighter uses a hose line to extinguish a fire near homes during the upcountry Maui wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images August 13: Police tape surrounds the site of a home destroyed by the Maui wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.

August 12

Rick Bowmer / AP / AP August 12: Members of a search-and-rescue team walk along a street in Lahaina.

Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images August 12: Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii.

Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images August 12: A resident looks around a charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii.

Rick Bowmer / AP / AP August 12: Wildfire damage is shown in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Rick Bowmer / AP / AP August 12: A member of a search and rescue team walks with her cadaver dog near Front Street in Lahaina.

Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images August 12: More burned houses and buildings are seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii.

August 11

Rick Bowmer / AP / AP August 11: Wildfire wreckage is seen in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Rick Bowmer / AP / AP August 11: Burnt out cars line the sea walk after the wildfire in Lahaina.

August 10

Rick Bowmer / AP / AP August 10: The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years.

Rick Bowmer / AP / AP August 10: Wildfire wreckage is shown in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images August 10: Destroyed cars show a part of the damage in Lahaina.

Rick Bowmer / AP / AP August 10: At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images August 10: An aerial image shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images August 10: A burned hillside above Lahaina shows the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images August 10: Homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images August 10: An aerial view shows destroyed homes and buildings that burned to the ground around the harbor and Front Street in the historic Lahaina Town.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images August 10: An aerial view shows the historic Banyan Tree along with destroyed homes, boats, and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Mason Jarvi / Reuters / Reuters August 10: A charred boat lies in the scorched waterfront after wildfires fanned by the winds of a distant hurricane devastated Maui's city of Lahaina, Hawaii.

Dustin Johnson / Reuters / Reuters August 9: Smoke billows from flames near Lahaina as wildfires driven by high winds destroy a large part of the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii.

August 9

Marco Garcia / Reuters / Reuters August 9: After hearing reports her home was destroyed along with her pets, Steff Baku-Kirkman reacts after wildfires driven by high winds were believed to have destroyed much of the historic town of Lahaina.

Rick Bowmer / AP / AP August 9: People gather at the Kahului Airport while waiting for flights Wednesday, in Kahului, Hawaii.

August 8

