These are the charges Trump was indicted on and what they mean

Updated June 9, 2023 at 2:03 PM ET

The federal indictment of former President Donald Trump in the classified documents probe has been unsealed.

In the 49-page indictment, the government lays out federal charges including obstruction and unlawful retention of defense information for storing dozens of classified documents at Trump's Florida resort and refusing to return them to the FBI and the National Archives.

Also charged is Walt Nauta, a former presidential aide to Trump who remained in his employ after he left office.

Read the full document below.

Follow live updates on the indictment of former President Donald Trump here.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.