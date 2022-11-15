SportsReport: Islanders top Senators; Flames defeat Kings

Commanders end sloppy Eagles' perfect season 32-21

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles’ bid for an undefeated season is over. The Washington Commanders turned methodical drives into scores and took advantage of turnover-prone Philadelphia to stun the Eagles 32-21 on Monday night and send them to their first loss in nine games this season. Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and the last team in the NFL that could make a run at Miami’s 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before a Super Bowl loss. The Commanders also spoiled Pittsburgh’s 11-0 start in 2020. Hurts threw for just 174 yards.

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities said a University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip. The shooting set off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. Students who were told to shelter in place beginning late Sunday described terrifying hours in hiding. While police searched for the gunman through the night, students sought safety in closets, dorm rooms, libraries and apartments. They listened to police scanners and tried to remember everything they were taught as children during active-shooter drills. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

Coach: Slain Virginia football players 'were all good kids'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting are being remembered by head football coach Tony Elliott as “incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.” Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were returning from a class trip Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student. The young men were athletes who’d been journeying through varying periods of transition in their college football careers. One was bouncing back from a season-ending injury. Another had changed positions on the team. And yet another had recently transferred in from the University of Wisconsin.

Seattle's Rodríguez, Atlanta's Harris voted top rookies

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta's Michael Harris II, a pair of 21-year-old center fielders, are baseball's Rookies of the Year. Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the AL honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a BBWAA panel. Harris batted .297 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and 20 steals. He was voted the NL award, getting 22 firsts and eight seconds for 134 points from a different BBWAA panel.

Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of free throws to put Miami up for good with 35 seconds left, and the Heat rallied from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns 113-112. Phoenix had three shots to win on its final possession — a missed layup by Cameron Payne, a jumper from Devin Booker that Jimmy Butler blocked, and then a 3-pointer from Booker that fell short. Butler finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for Miami. Booker led the Suns with 25 points. Duane Washington Jr. added 21 for Phoenix.

Allen's turnover troubles beginning to sink Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen's turnover troubles have raised a concern for a Buffalo Bills team that's lost two straight and tumbled out of the AFC lead. The fifth-year starter was once again lamenting how he has to be more careful with the ball after his three turnovers opened the door for the Minnesota Vikings to erase a 17-point third-quarter deficit in a 33-30 overtime win on Sunday. If Allen's concerns sound familiar, they are. He's said much of the same thing following his two previous outings. Allen enters Monday leading the NFL with 10 interceptions, with six of them coming in his past three games.

North Carolina, Gonzaga are 1-2 atop AP Top 25 men's poll

North Carolina and Gonzaga are 1-2 in the first regular-season men’s college basketball poll from The Associated Press. Third-ranked Houston and fourth-ranked Kentucky picked up the remaining first-place votes in Top 25 with only slight changes from the preseason rankings. Baylor, Kansas, Duke, UCLA, Arkansas and Creighton round out the top 10. Tennessee fell 11 spots while Villanova fell out for the first time since February 2019. No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 Connecticut are the new additions.

AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set

South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll. The Gamecocks will face second-ranked Stanford on Sunday in the 63rd meeting between the top two teams in the poll. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five. Ohio State moved up six spots to eighth after beating then-No. 5 Tennessee last week. The Lady Vols fell to 11th. Villanova and Utah entered the rankings at No. 24 and 25, replacing Princeton and South Dakota State.

Fudd scores 32, No. 5 UConn beats third-ranked Texas 83-76

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help No. 5 UConn beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 in an early season showdown of top-ranked teams. Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for the Huskies (2-0), who moved up one spot in the poll earlier in the day. UConn stayed unbeaten against Texas in 10 meetings. Sonya Morris, who arrived at Texas as a graduate transfer from DePaul, led the Longhorns with 21 points.

Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic is set to be granted a visa to play in next year’s Australian Open despite his high-profile deportation in January. The Australian Broadcasting Corp. says it has confirmed newspaper reports that the immigration minister has overturned Djokovic's potential three-year exclusion period from Australia. The Australian Border Force has previously said an exclusion period could be waived under certain circumstances. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has declined comment on privacy grounds. That means any announcement on Djokovic’s visa status for Australia would have to come from the 35-year-old Serbian tennis star.