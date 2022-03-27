© 2022
See all the red carpet looks from the 2022 Oscars

By Estefania Mitre
Published March 27, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT
Zendaya, who stars in <em data-stringify-type="italic">Dune </em>and <em data-stringify-type="italic">Spider-Man: No Way Home, </em>arrives at the Oscars' red carpet.

Updated March 27, 2022 at 8:11 PM ET

The Academy Awards red carpet is where the world's most prestigious stars present themselves in the way they'll be remembered decades from now. Each year, the Oscars' red carpet serves as an opportunity for nominees to share their personal style while wearing the most legendary designers.

Here are some of the most memorable looks from the 94th Academy Awards:

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Billie Eilish
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Billie Eilish
Ariana DeBose
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Ariana DeBose
Timothée Chalamet
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet
Kristen Stewart
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Kristen Stewart
Nicole Kidman
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Elliot Page
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Elliot Page
Lupita Nyong'o
Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
David Oyelowo
David Livingston / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
David Oyelowo
Emilia Jones
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Emilia Jones
Lily James
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
/
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Lily James
Tati Gabrielle
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Tati Gabrielle
Megan Thee Stallion
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion
Vanessa Hudgens
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Jessica Chastain
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Becky G
ABC via Getty Images
/
ABC via Getty Images
Becky G
Stephanie Beatriz
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Stephanie Beatriz
Marlee Matlin
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Marlee Matlin
Karamo Brown
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Karamo Brown
Amaree McKenstry-Hall
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Amaree McKenstry-Hall
Saniyya Sidney
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Saniyya Sidney
Diane Guerrero
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Diane Guerrero
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash
Tracee Ellis Ross
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Kevin Jonas
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Kevin Jonas
Naomi Scott
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Naomi Scott

NPR News
Estefania Mitre
Estefania Mitre (she/her/ella) is a production assistant for social media who works with visual elements to amplify stories across platforms. She has experience reporting on culture, social justice and music.