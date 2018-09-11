© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Mix: Thom Yorke, Sylvan Esso, Buke & Gase, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published September 11, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: Thom Yorke, Sylvan Esso, Buke & Gase, Amber Arcades, Theodore
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Thom Yorke, Sylvan Esso, Buke & Gase, Amber Arcades, Theodore

We open this week's show with a new track from Sylvan Esso, with tentacles that reach into multiple musical universes. The song, "Funeral Singers," was originally written and recorded by the band Califone, features members of the group Collections of Colonies of Bees and was recorded at Wilco's Chicago studio, The Loft. The result is a plaintive, pulsing reflection on heartache and loss.

Also on the show: Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke offers a glimpse into his first-ever film score; the Greek electronic musician and singer known as Theodore has an epic, serpentine rock jam; the Los Angeles trio Half Alive delivers a disco-funk dance track with one of the year's best music videos; NPR Music's Marissa Lorusso shares a fuzzy garage rock cut by the Boston-based band Squirrel Flower; the inimitable art-rock duo Buke & Gase are back with sounds they could only conjure from their homemade instruments; and Dutch singer Amber Arcades reflects on the age of disillusionment.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen