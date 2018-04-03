New Mix: Young Fathers, Confidence Man, A Stunning Tiny Desk Contest Entry, More

As we sift through the thousands of video entries we got for this year's Tiny Desk contest, we've laughed, loved and made a lot of phenomenal discoveries along the way. On this edition of All Songs Considered we share one of the most powerful and deeply moving ones we've seen. It comes from a band called Bernie And The Believers whose lyricist, Bernie Dalton, pursued his lifelong dream of making an album, even after ALS robbed him of his ability to move or speak. We share the song the group performed for its Tiny Desk contest entry, "Unusual Boy."

Also on the show: The "dorky" dance pop of Australia's Confidence Man; A soaring jam from the English rock band Hookworms; The wistful, dizzying pop of Forth Wanderers; A peppy ode to millennial debt from the L.A. group Illuminati Hotties; Intense and inspired polyrhythms from the Edinburgh-based band Young Fathers; And NPR Music's Tom Huizenga stops by to share a beautiful, lilting prelude from Sergei Rachmaninov.

