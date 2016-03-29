© 2022
New Mix: Explosions In The Sky, Parquet Courts, Wire, Told Slant, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published March 29, 2016 at 12:51 PM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: Explosions In The Sky, Frankie Cosmos, Parquet Courts, Told Slant
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Explosions In The Sky, Frankie Cosmos, Parquet Courts, Told Slant

On this week's episode of All Songs Considered, Bob helps Robin Hilton out of his annual NCAA March Madness depression after his Jayhawks lose yet again. Bob plays a mind-obliterating track from Explosions In The Sky. Robin introduces us to new music from punk veterans Wire and a new song from Frankie Cosmos but they all seem to simply taunt his loss.

We also hear a magnificent new song from Told Slant that features Felix Walworth, the drummer for Eskimeaux, Florist and Bellows. Then there's more explosive sounds from Parquet Courts and a new song by rhythmic sound effect master Walker Lukens. Robin closes out the show with a song by The Glands, one of his favorite bands from Athens, Ga. in tribute to lead singer Ross Shapiro, whose death was announced late last week.

