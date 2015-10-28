Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
Every month, we ask a bunch of public-radio music curators to tell us about one new song they can't stop playing. In the 10-song mix that resulted for October, you'll hear a folk-minded Minnesota songwriter who reminds WVPB's Joni Deutsch of both Steve Cropper and Katy Perry — plus a Latin funk band's rumination on the meaning of the American dream, a song from Matt Berninger's new project that's heavy on the hometown references, and more.
