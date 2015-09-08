New Mix: JR JR, Thunderbitch, Chris Walla, More

This week's show is split much like some of our favorite records: The A-side is loud and fast. The B-side is slow and quiet.

Co-host Robin Hilton kicks things off with Thunderbitch, a raucous side project from Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard. We quickly follow with bursts of infectious ear candy from the Louisiana-based art pop group Givers and a re-tooled JR JR (until recently known as Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr.), before slowing things down slightly with the transfixing singer Jill Andrews.

Then it's time to take a deep breath and breathe in the light of our B-side, mixed by host Bob Boilen. We start with two projects from the Icelandic electronic artist Ólafur Arnalds, one a collaboration with experimental pianist Nils Frahm, the other a stunning new interpretation of music by Chopin. We close with a surprising ambient solo album from former Death Cab For Cutie member Chris Walla and an enchanting new album from Malian kora player Ballaké Sissoko and French cellist Vincent Ségal.

