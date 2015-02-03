New Mix: Toro Y Moi, Courtney Barnett, Pops Staples, More
This week on All Songs Considered, we start the show with new music Bob's been waiting for two years to hear: the great first single from Courtney Barnett's debut full-length album. Don't miss the video for "Pedestrian at Best" off her album Sometimes I Sit and Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit.
Also on the show: Chaz Bundick is back with a Toro Y Moi track that's all '70s-flavored electro-disco dance jam. We also share the last recordings of Pops Staples, which he gave to his daughter Mavis before his death in 2000. NPR Music contributor Katie Presley offers a cut from the loud-and-proud Texas punk party band Purple, Robin takes the show for an acoustic turn with the Brooklyn trio Howard, which leads into Bob's selection of a new song by Other Lives called "Reconfiguration," from the band's upcoming album Rituals.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.