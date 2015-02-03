© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Mix: Toro Y Moi, Courtney Barnett, Pops Staples, More

By Bob Boilen,
Robin Hilton
Published February 3, 2015 at 1:10 PM EST
Clockwise from upper left: Courtney Barnett, Pops Staples, Toro Y Moi, Other Lives
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Courtney Barnett, Pops Staples, Toro Y Moi, Other Lives

This week on All Songs Considered, we start the show with new music Bob's been waiting for two years to hear: the great first single from Courtney Barnett's debut full-length album. Don't miss the video for "Pedestrian at Best" off her album Sometimes I Sit and Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit.

Also on the show: Chaz Bundick is back with a Toro Y Moi track that's all '70s-flavored electro-disco dance jam. We also share the last recordings of Pops Staples, which he gave to his daughter Mavis before his death in 2000. NPR Music contributor Katie Presley offers a cut from the loud-and-proud Texas punk party band Purple, Robin takes the show for an acoustic turn with the Brooklyn trio Howard, which leads into Bob's selection of a new song by Other Lives called "Reconfiguration," from the band's upcoming album Rituals.

  • Don't forget to subscribe to the All Songs Considered podcast.

  • Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

  • Jump on the weekly newsletter by creating an account with NPR.org.

  • Follow Bob on Instagram to see photos from the latest live shows he attended.

    • Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR News
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen
    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    See stories by Robin Hilton