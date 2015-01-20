© 2022
New Mix: Dan Deacon, THEESatisfaction, Jackson Scott, More

By Bob Boilen,
Robin Hilton
Published January 20, 2015 at 12:40 PM EST
Clockwise from upper left: Dan Deacon, Tanya Tagaq, THEESatisfaction, Jackson Scott
Courtesy of the artists
This week on All Songs Considered: Our favorite electronic artist, Dan Deacon, is back with another playfully infectious dance party, one he recorded both in the studio and in bathrooms and greenrooms during his most recent tour. Also, NPR Music contributor Katie Presley joins us with a hypnotic groove from the Seattle-based duo THEESatisfaction and a slow-burning jam from New Orleans singer-songwriter Kristin Diable. We've got a funktacular space-jam from the London-based duo Public Service Broadcasting; the unbelievable throat-singing of Canadian, Polaris Prize-winning singer Tanya Tagaq and woozy, blown-out guitar psychedelia from Jackson Scott.

But before we get to any of that, Robin shares a special moment with the one artist who makes him feel so very alive and ready to conquer the world: Billy Joel.

