'Global Village' Goes To Mexico: 4 Songs That Fuse Style And Tradition

DJ Betto Arcos — host of KPFK's Global Village, L.A. man about town, and intrepid traveler — joins NPR's Arun Rath from time to time to share music from around the world. This time around, Arcos brings All Things Considered four songs from Mexico, including tracks from a contemporary singer-songwriter who blends styles from all across Latin and Central America with poetic lyrics and an 11-member fusion group from Xalapa, invested both in promoting peace and spreading "son jarocho," the traditional roots music of Veracruz. Hear their conversation at the audio link and listen to the music below.

