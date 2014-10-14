New Mix: Röyksopp, Hozier, Deerhoof, More

Host Bob Boilen kicks off this week's show with a buzzing song from Toronto-based The Rural Alberta Advantage's new album, Mended With Gold. Inspired by the track's killer percussion, Robin Hilton shares the neurotic, upbeat "Paradise Girls" from Deerhoof's upcoming album La Isla Bonita, out Nov. 3.

Alt. Latino's Felix Contreras joins Bob and Robin in the studio to discuss Helado Negro, an artist who caught Bob's attention opening for Sinkane earlier this month. Felix and Bob share a lush, spacey cut from the singer's new album, Double Youth. Bob takes things in a different direction with Hozier's nod to R&B legend Jackie Wilson, "Jackie and Wilson," followed by English punk-duo Sleaford Mods' stark rant, "The Committee."

Next, Robin gets lost in a gripping ambient track from Bing & Ruth's provocatively titled upcoming album, Tomorrow Was The Golden Age. We close the show with a dreamy cut from Norwegian electronic-duo Röyksopp's final album, The Inevitable End.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.