Johnny O'Neal: Live at Mezzrow

Jazz At Lincoln Center | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published October 9, 2014 at 4:32 PM EDT
Johnny O'Neal performs at Mezzrow.
Johnny O'Neal performs at Mezzrow.

Pianist and singer Johnny O'Neal never learned to read music, but didn't really need to: He was one of Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers and even convincingly imitated the fast-fingered Art Tatum in the biopic Ray. Now, after decades off the scene — and with his health under control — he's re-establishing himself in New York as an incredible old-school performer.

Jazz Night in America visits him in one of New York's most intimate rooms: The new 30-person basement room Mezzrow. O'Neal plays there every Monday night, where we find him welcoming special guests to the stage.

Set List

  • "Born To Be Blue" (Tormé/Wells)

  • "In Good Hands" (O'Neal)

  • "Stardust" (Carmichael/Parish)

  • "Fee Fi Fo Fum" (Wayne Shorter)

  • "Ray's Idea" (Ray Brown)

  • "I'm Your Mailman" (based on "Bye Bye Blackbird" by Ray Henderson)

  • "Teardrops In The Rain" (Bennett/Tepper)

  • Blues Medley/"Every Day I Have The Blues" (Memphis Slim)

    • Personnel

    Johnny O'Neal, piano and voice; Luke Sellick, bass. With Stacy Dillard, soprano saxophone; Brianna Thomas, voice; Tivon Pennicott, tenor saxophone; Ben Paterson, piano; Carlos Abadie, trumpet.

    Patrick Jarenwattananon
