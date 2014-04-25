© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published April 25, 2014 at 2:03 AM EDT
Dana Falconberry.
1 of 10  — Dana Falconberry.
tUnE-yArDs.
2 of 10  — tUnE-yArDs.
Holly Andres
Freddie Gibbs.
3 of 10  — Freddie Gibbs.
Freddie Gibbs.
Memory Map.
4 of 10  — Memory Map.
Dan Croll.
5 of 10  — Dan Croll.
Bass Clef's latest EP, <em>Raven Yr Own Worl</em>.
6 of 10  — Bass Clef's latest EP, Raven Yr Own Worl.
Bass Clef's latest EP, Raven Yr Own Worl.
SZA.
7 of 10  — SZA.
SSENSE
Arc Iris.
8 of 10  — Arc Iris.
Shervin Lainez
Ernie Ranglin.
9 of 10  — Ernie Ranglin.
Phox.
10 of 10  — Phox.

Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News