Heavy Rotation: 5 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
Our panel of public-radio music obsessives has five more favorites to share. KCRW music director Jason Bentley can't get enough of the new Frightened Rabbit album. Alisa Ali, a DJ for New York's The Alternate Side indie-rock channel, picked a great new track by the promising Glasgow act CHVRCHES. Baltimore's Friday-night hip-hop show Strictly Hip Hop highlighted the new jam by Joey Bada$$. Jessi Whitten, the music director at OpenAir in Colorado, loves the new Lady Lamb the Beekeeper. And Dave P., host of the futuristic dance-music show Making Time Radio, found a sick remix of Tame Impala by Australian producer Light Year.
1 of 5 — Australian producer Jordan Feller, aka Light Year.
/ Courtesy of the artist
2 of 5 — Scottish rock band Frightened Rabbit.
/ Courtesy of the artist
3 of 5 — Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$.
/ Courtesy of the artist
4 of 5 — CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry.
/ Courtest of the artist
5 of 5 — Aly Spaltro, aka Lady Lamb the Beekeeper.
/ Courtesy of the artists