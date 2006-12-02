© 2022
Barenaked Ladies Debut, on Their Own Label

Published December 2, 2006 at 4:47 PM EST
The latest Barenaked Ladies album will be released not only on CD but in various digital packages, including a deluxe edition on a USB flash memory stick.
Since forming more than 15 years ago, the band Barenaked Ladies has demonstrated admirable enterprise — not least by choosing that for their current name rather than something more straightforward like, say, Five Fully Clothed Canadian Men. Their hits have included "One Week," a song that benefited from placement in a Mitsubishi ad campaign, and "If I Had a Million Dollars."

And so the innovation continues. In September, the band released its latest album, Barenaked Ladies Are Me, on its own record label. In addition to a 13-song CD, the newly established Desperation Records will offer a 27-song deluxe version of the album in digital formats. Three members of the band — Ed Robertson, Steven Page and Kevin Hearn — elaborate.

