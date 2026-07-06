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Morning Edition

Morning weather forecast 7/6/26

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published July 6, 2026 at 6:48 AM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Image courtesy of WNYT
Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano

Cloudy today with rain, heavy at times in the Catskills, Mid and Lower Hudson Valley and from I-90 south in New England today. Also a chance of thunderstorms. North of these areas, scattered showers today with dry weather toward the Canadian Border with some sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s south, mid to upper 70s north.

More rain and thunderstorms south tonight with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm north . Lows near 60.

Mostly cloudy with showers tomorrow. Highs in the mid 70s.
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Weather weatherChief Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Paul Caiano
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