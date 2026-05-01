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Evening weather forecast 5/1/26

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Garett Argianas
Published May 1, 2026 at 3:46 PM EDT
Garett Argianas
Photo by Nathan Pancione
Garett Argianas

Meteorologist Garett Argianas delivers the evening weather forecast for Friday, May 1, 2026.
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Garett Argianas
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