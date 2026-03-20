© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Morning Edition

Morning Weather Forecast, 03/20/26

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published March 20, 2026 at 7:04 AM EDT
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT/NewsChannel 13
Paul Caiano

Thickening clouds with rain developing today. In The Adirondacks, Champlain Valley and Central and Northern Vermont, precipitation will be mainly snow, possibly mixed with rain. In these areas, the valleys will pick up 1-3 inches of snow and the hills and mountains 3-6". The highest terrain in the mountains, and also the St. Lawrence Valley could pick up as much as 8 inches. Highs in the 30s to the north, upper 40s and lower 50s south.

Rain, tapering off to showers tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Partly sunny tomorrow. Highs near 50.
Tags
Weather weatherChief Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Paul Caiano
See stories by Paul Caiano