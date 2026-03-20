Morning Weather Forecast, 03/20/26

Thickening clouds with rain developing today. In The Adirondacks, Champlain Valley and Central and Northern Vermont, precipitation will be mainly snow, possibly mixed with rain. In these areas, the valleys will pick up 1-3 inches of snow and the hills and mountains 3-6". The highest terrain in the mountains, and also the St. Lawrence Valley could pick up as much as 8 inches. Highs in the 30s to the north, upper 40s and lower 50s south.

Rain, tapering off to showers tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Partly sunny tomorrow. Highs near 50.