Morning Edition

Morning Weather Forecast, 03/13/26

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published March 13, 2026 at 6:51 AM EDT
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT/NewsChannel 13
Paul Caiano

Increasing clouds and breezy today with rain and snow developing. Highs in the upper 30s

Cloudy and breezy with snow showers tonight. Lows near 30.

Total accumulations:

4-8 inches in the Adirondacks.

3-6 inches in the upper Hudson Valley and Green Mountains

1-3 inches in the hills of New York and New England with a coating up to a couple of inches in the valleys, including the Greater Capital District

Partly sunny and windy tomorrow with a few passing rain and snow showers. Highs near 40.
