Morning Weather Forecast, 03/13/26

Increasing clouds and breezy today with rain and snow developing. Highs in the upper 30s

Cloudy and breezy with snow showers tonight. Lows near 30.

Total accumulations:

4-8 inches in the Adirondacks.

3-6 inches in the upper Hudson Valley and Green Mountains

1-3 inches in the hills of New York and New England with a coating up to a couple of inches in the valleys, including the Greater Capital District

Partly sunny and windy tomorrow with a few passing rain and snow showers. Highs near 40.