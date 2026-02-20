Morning Weather Forecast, 02/20/26

Cloudy with snow this morning, mixing with some sleet, freezing rain and rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

More snow and rain, along with pockets of freezing rain tonight, tapering off to snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Total accumulations:

5-10 inches in the Central Adirondacks and Green Mountains.

3-5 inches in the Southern Adirondacks, Upper Hudson Valley, Champlain Valley, northern Berkshires, and the rest of Vermont

1-3 inches in the I-88 corridor, Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Southern Berkshires and Pioneer Valley.

A coating up to an inch in the mid and lower Hudson Valley and Southern New England

Cloudy with snow showers tomorrow. Highs in the mid 30s.