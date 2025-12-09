Morning weather forecast, 12/09/25

Sunshine, followed by increasing clouds today. Highs in the mid 20s.

Cloudy with scattered snow showerstonight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Cloudy with snow likely tomorrow. Snow will mix with rain in the valleys during the day and change completely to rain in the valleys south of the Greater Capital District and south of I-90 in New England. Highs in the mid 30s.

Storm total accumulations:

Coatiing up to 1" - Mid and lower Hudson Valley and New England South of I-90.

Coating up to 2" - Greater Capital District, Pioneer Valley

2-4" - Catskills, I-88 corridor, Upper Hudson Valley, Champlain Valley, Lower elevations of Vermont

4-8" - Adirondacks, Green Mountains, Northern Berkshires