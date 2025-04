Sunshine, followed by increasing clouds today with showers arriving by evening. Highs near 50.

Cloudy with rain and wet snow tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

A coating of wet snow will be possible on grassy surfaces in most places but up to 2 inches will be possible above 1000 feet elevation.

Rain and wet snow tomorrow morning, then rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.