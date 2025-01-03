NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 1/3/25

Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow showers and heavier squalls in the snow belts. Areas of blowing snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

Scattered snow showers tonight and lake effect squalls. Lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

A mix of sun and clouds and breezy with a few snow showers tomorrow. Still, heavier squalls in the snow belts. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Snow totals for Friday and Saturday:

A coating up to an inch in the Greater Capital District, Upper Hudson Valley and Champlain Valley.

1-3 inches in the eastern Catskills, Berkshires, Taconics, and eastern Mohawk Valley.

3-6" in the and eastern Mohawk Valley, I-88 corridor, and Green Mountains of Vermont.

6-12"+ from Canajoharie west in the Mohawk Valley, Adirondacks.

No snow accumulation in the mid and lower Hudson Valley and the Connecticut and Pioneer Valleys.