Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published July 12, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT
caiano.jpg

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Partly sunny with a few showers this morning, then breezy with more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms this evening, then mostly cloudy overnight tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds with the outside chance of a shower or thunderstorm tomorrow. Highs in the lower 80s.

Weather Paul CaianoMorning Weather
Paul Caiano
