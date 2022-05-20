© 2022
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published May 20, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT
Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds and breezy today with a passing shower or thunderstorm possible toward evening. Highs in the lower 80s.

Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Hot and humid with an isolated late day thunderstorm. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

