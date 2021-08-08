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Japan is mountainous and densely populated and has little land available for large solar farms. As a result, solar developers are building solar arrays on disused golf courses.
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Farmers are growing crops and grazing animals on solar sites
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As solar companies continue to target farms as prime real estate for their arrays, scientists at Cornell have turned their research to agrivoltaics — the method of combining agricultural production and solar panels on the same farmland space. WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas discussed the effort with Matt Sturchio, a postdoctoral associate at Cornell’s Department of Natural Resources and the Environment.
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Cornell University researchers are using a subset of artificial intelligence to predict threats to solar-energy production.
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Albany County is celebrating the completion of a new solar farm.
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A new community solar farm at the Port of Albany is throwing a lifeline to low-income residents facing mounting electric bills.
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Three years ago, the Copake town board, citing the adverse impact on rural roads and community, unanimously passed a resolution opposing the development and installation of the Shepherd's Run Solar Farm. The battle continues.
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City says it will save $1.6 million in costs to power municipal buildings
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One of two proposed Greene County solar farms has been approved by New York state authorities.
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A battle is brewing over a Chicago company's plans to construct a solar farm in Columbia County. In March 2018 it was announced that Hecate Energy would…