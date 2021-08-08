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“Mexodus” is a new musical work by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson inspired by the estimated 4,000-10,000 enslaved people in the Southern part of the…
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Acclaimed author Courtney Maum’s latest, "Costalegre," is the striking, heartbreaking and strange story of a privileged teenager who has everything a girl…
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WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on President Trump's pending nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. Dr. Chartock also discusses Sunday's…
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Jorge Ramos, an Emmy award-winning journalist, Univision’s longtime anchorman and widely considered the “voice of the voiceless” within the Latino…
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At this moment of rhetoric and fury around the U.S. - Mexico border, writer and former U.S. Border Patrol agent Francisco Cantú has written the new book -…
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Ronald Rael is an Associate Professor and the Chair of the Masters of Architecture Committee in the Department of Architecture at UC Berkeley. He directs…
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For more than a decade, Daniel Connolly has reported on Mexican immigration to the U.S. South for news organizations including The Associated Press in…
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In Josh Barkan’s Mexico: Stories the characters - chef, architect, nurse, high school teacher, painter, beauty queen, classical bass player, plastic…
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It wasn’t surprising when the first abandoned bicycles were found along the dirt roads and farmland just across the border from Tijuana, but before long…
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Eternity Street tells the story of a violent place in a violent time: the rise of Los Angeles from its origins as a small Mexican pueblo. In his…