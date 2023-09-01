The world premiere of “Penelope” a new musical about Penelope, the wife of Odysseus, begins performances this weekend at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival in Garrison, New York. It runs there through September 17 and will continue its journey with a production at Signature Theatre in Washington D.C. next Spring.In this telling, the famously patient spouse is fed up and has some things she wants to say. With a glass of bourbon in hand, she takes the microphone to chronicle those twenty years waiting for her husband to return to the small island kingdom of Ithaca.“Penelope” features music and lyrics by Alex Bechtel with a book by Bechtel, Grace Mclean and Eva Steinmetz. Steinmetz also directs. Actor Tatiana Wechsler plays the title character. Alex Bechtel and Tatiana Wechsler join us.

