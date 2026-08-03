WAMC Listening Party playlist 8/1/26
Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 1st, 2026:
You're Somethin' Special To Me
The Shaggs
Shaggs' Own Thing
$1000 Wedding
Gram Parsons
Grievous Angel
I Want You To Know Me
White Light
Whale EP
In Cucina
Vanishing Twin
Ookii Gekkou
Coney Island Baby
Lou Reed
Coney Island Baby
Avery Island/April 1st/Gardenhead/Leave Me Alone
Neutral Milk Hotel
On Avery Island
In the Middle of the Day
Shabason & Krgovich
At Scaramouche
Oscillations/Seagreen Serenades
Silver Apples
Silver Apples
Electric Blend
Sandy Bull
E Pluribus Unum