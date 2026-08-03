WAMC Listening Party playlist 8/1/26

Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 1st, 2026:

You're Somethin' Special To Me

The Shaggs

Shaggs' Own Thing

$1000 Wedding

Gram Parsons

Grievous Angel

I Want You To Know Me

White Light

Whale EP

In Cucina

Vanishing Twin

Ookii Gekkou

Coney Island Baby

Lou Reed

Coney Island Baby

Avery Island/April 1st/Gardenhead/Leave Me Alone

Neutral Milk Hotel

On Avery Island

In the Middle of the Day

Shabason & Krgovich

At Scaramouche

Oscillations/Seagreen Serenades

Silver Apples

Silver Apples

Electric Blend

Sandy Bull

E Pluribus Unum