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WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 8/1/26

By Lucas Willard
Published August 3, 2026 at 2:36 PM EDT
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Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 1st, 2026:

You're Somethin' Special To Me
The Shaggs
Shaggs' Own Thing

$1000 Wedding
Gram Parsons
Grievous Angel

I Want You To Know Me
White Light
Whale EP

In Cucina
Vanishing Twin
Ookii Gekkou

Coney Island Baby
Lou Reed
Coney Island Baby

Avery Island/April 1st/Gardenhead/Leave Me Alone
Neutral Milk Hotel
On Avery Island

In the Middle of the Day
Shabason & Krgovich
At Scaramouche

Oscillations/Seagreen Serenades
Silver Apples
Silver Apples

Electric Blend
Sandy Bull
E Pluribus Unum

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Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
See stories by Lucas Willard