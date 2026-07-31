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WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/25/26

Published July 31, 2026 at 3:24 PM EDT
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WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, July 25th, 2026:

Fancy
Bobbie Gentry
Fancy

Good Old Desk/Don’t Leave Me
Harry Nilsson
Aerial Ballet

Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere
Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere

Jolie
Roy Orbison
Special Delivery

Two Tickets and a Candy Heart
Joey Powers
Special Delivery

Long Pond Lily/All the Way Across
Hayden Pedigo
I'll Be Waving As You Drive Away

Is It Worth It (Happy Birthday)?
Cate Le Bon
Michelangelo Dying

Morning Morgantown
Joni Mitchell
Ladies of the Canyon

Fuyu Goe
Haruomi Hosono
Hochono House

Asian Carp/Ruby
Bitchin Bajas
Bitchin Bajas

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