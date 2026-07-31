WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/25/26
Playlist as aired on Saturday, July 25th, 2026:
Fancy
Bobbie Gentry
Fancy
Good Old Desk/Don’t Leave Me
Harry Nilsson
Aerial Ballet
Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere
Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere
Jolie
Roy Orbison
Special Delivery
Two Tickets and a Candy Heart
Joey Powers
Special Delivery
Long Pond Lily/All the Way Across
Hayden Pedigo
I'll Be Waving As You Drive Away
Is It Worth It (Happy Birthday)?
Cate Le Bon
Michelangelo Dying
Morning Morgantown
Joni Mitchell
Ladies of the Canyon
Fuyu Goe
Haruomi Hosono
Hochono House
Asian Carp/Ruby
Bitchin Bajas
Bitchin Bajas