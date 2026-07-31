WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/25/26

Playlist as aired on Saturday, July 25th, 2026:

Fancy

Bobbie Gentry

Fancy

Good Old Desk/Don’t Leave Me

Harry Nilsson

Aerial Ballet

Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere

Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere

Jolie

Roy Orbison

Special Delivery

Two Tickets and a Candy Heart

Joey Powers

Special Delivery

Long Pond Lily/All the Way Across

Hayden Pedigo

I'll Be Waving As You Drive Away

Is It Worth It (Happy Birthday)?

Cate Le Bon

Michelangelo Dying

Morning Morgantown

Joni Mitchell

Ladies of the Canyon

Fuyu Goe

Haruomi Hosono

Hochono House

Asian Carp/Ruby

Bitchin Bajas

Bitchin Bajas