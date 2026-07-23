© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/11/26

By Lucas Willard
Published July 23, 2026 at 9:31 AM EDT
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on July 11th, 2026:

Sightseer
Nation of Language
Strange Disciple

Senses Working Overtime
XTC
English Settlement

What Goes On
Velvet Underground
Velvet Underground

Exit Flagger/14 Cheerleader Coldfront
Guided By Voices
Propeller

Free
Cat Power
You Are Free

Albuquerque
Neil Young
Tonight's The Night

Lost and Found
Natural Child
Be M'Guest

Armistice Day
Paul Simon
Paul Simon

Mercy I Cry City/Waltz of the New Moon
Incredible String Band
The Hangman's Beautiful Daughter

Egyptian Danza/Chasin' The Voodoo
Al DiMeola
Casino

Tags
WAMC Listening Party WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
See stories by Lucas Willard