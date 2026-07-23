WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/11/26
Playlist as aired on July 11th, 2026:
Sightseer
Nation of Language
Strange Disciple
Senses Working Overtime
XTC
English Settlement
What Goes On
Velvet Underground
Velvet Underground
Exit Flagger/14 Cheerleader Coldfront
Guided By Voices
Propeller
Free
Cat Power
You Are Free
Albuquerque
Neil Young
Tonight's The Night
Lost and Found
Natural Child
Be M'Guest
Armistice Day
Paul Simon
Paul Simon
Mercy I Cry City/Waltz of the New Moon
Incredible String Band
The Hangman's Beautiful Daughter
Egyptian Danza/Chasin' The Voodoo
Al DiMeola
Casino