WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/11/26

Playlist as aired on July 11th, 2026:

Sightseer

Nation of Language

Strange Disciple

Senses Working Overtime

XTC

English Settlement

What Goes On

Velvet Underground

Velvet Underground

Exit Flagger/14 Cheerleader Coldfront

Guided By Voices

Propeller

Free

Cat Power

You Are Free

Albuquerque

Neil Young

Tonight's The Night

Lost and Found

Natural Child

Be M'Guest

Armistice Day

Paul Simon

Paul Simon

Mercy I Cry City/Waltz of the New Moon

Incredible String Band

The Hangman's Beautiful Daughter

Egyptian Danza/Chasin' The Voodoo

Al DiMeola

Casino